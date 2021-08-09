The Global Automation Solution Market is expected to grow by $ 3.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308347/?utm_source=GNW

45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our report on automation solution market in renewable power generation industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aggressive policies supporting renewable power, ease of availability of ad-hoc capital, and continued growth of market activities in renewable power. In addition, aggressive policies supporting renewable power is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automation solution market in renewable power generation industry analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automation solution market in renewable power generation industry is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Solar energy

• Wind energy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the inception of new business models as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solution market in renewable power generation industry growth during the next few years. Also, renewable energy auctions gaining traction and increased adoption of analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automation solution market in renewable power generation industry covers the following areas:

• Automation solution market in renewable power generation industry sizing

• Automation solution market in renewable power generation industry forecast

• Automation solution market in renewable power generation industry industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation solution market in renewable power generation industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Also, the automation solution market in renewable power generation industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

