Autism Science Foundation Launches New Two-Year Post-Undergraduate Fellowship Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, today announced the addition of a 2-year Post-Undergraduate Research Fellowship Award to its roster of funding mechanisms that support early career autism researchers.

This new fellowship is designed to support students who have received a bachelor’s degree and wish to gain more intense experience in autism research by working full-time in a lab environment for two years prior to entry into a graduate program.

The new funding mechanism complements ASF’s Pre- and Postdoctoral, Medical Student Gap Year, and Undergraduate Summer Training Awards, which have been given out annually since 2009. In addition to introducing the Post-Undergraduate fellowship, ASF has increased the funding levels for all existing awards. Applications for all awards are due by Dec. 7.

ASF has been committed to funding and supporting early career autism researchers since its founding in 2009. That dedication was apparent throughout the pandemic, as ASF funded multiple rounds of COVID-19 Grants that initially enabled many young researchers to continue their studies as research institutions shut down, and later provided them funds to study the unique effects of COVID-19 on people with autism. In June, Spectrum highlighted ASF’s efforts to support young researchers during the pandemic, and its work to study the impact of the pandemic on early career autism researchers. The results of this study were published in March.

“I am incredibly proud that ASF has been a leader in supporting early career scientists, who often have the most creative, cutting-edge hypotheses,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “We are grateful to our donors for supporting our efforts to introduce these Post-Undergraduate fellowships.”

“ASF knows the importance of supporting early career researchers, so they stay in the field and build on their knowledge,” said ASF Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay. “Their work could lead to autism breakthroughs that make a meaningful impact for years to come.”

For more information on the Post-Undergraduate Two-Year Research Fellowship Awards, click here. For more information on the Pre- and Postdoctoral and Medical Student Gap Year Training Awards, click here.

