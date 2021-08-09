Clean Earth’s Modesto Facility Achieves NAID AAA Certification for Facility-Based Hard Drive and Solid State Device Destruction

NAID AAA Certification acknowledges Clean Earth’s commitment to continuing excellence in IT asset disposition (ITAD) processing capabilities and security.



Certification strengthens Clean Earth’s credibility for secure data destruction services in Modesto, California.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that their Clean Earth division’s facility in Modesto, California, has earned a Facility-based Operation Endorsement for Physical Hard Drive and Solid State Device Destruction from the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) . This Clean Earth facility received certification approval on July 16, after successfully completing internal process audits and enhancing security features, including security cameras, badge access, and alarm systems.

The certification verifies Clean Earth’s compliance with applicable laws related to the protection of sensitive information on physical hard drives and solid state devices by shredding these devices within its Modesto, California, facility. This is the second Clean Earth facility to earn this specific NAID certification, with the first being in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This NAID AAA Certification reassures customers that there is a standardized level of security utilized in Clean Earth’s IT asset disposition (ITAD) services.

“Clean Earth’s electronics processing facility in Modesto is committed to establishing and maintaining security processes and procedures to enable the secure handling of hard drives and solid state devices,” said Clean Earth President David Stanton. “Clean Earth understands how critical it is to properly manage and destroy electronics that contain sensitive data. This certification gives our customers the additional peace of mind that comes with knowing we have been audited to NAID AAA certification standards.”

NAID is an operational accreditation program for verifying data destruction service provider compliance in accordance with data protection regulations and security standards related to the physical destruction of hard drives and solid state devices.

By obtaining this NAID AAA Certification, Clean Earth has demonstrated that it is prepared to work alongside highly-regulated industries like banking, healthcare, and government that often require higher data destruction standards.

Clean Earth offers a plethora of waste management solutions that span several industries, and this NAID AAA Certification continues to solidify that ITAD will be a continuous and prominent part of the company’s offerings. Key components of Clean Earth’s integrated strategy for effective data disposal are:

The protection of private data.

Reduction in the amount of waste produced.

Compliance and safety in every step.

The implementation of best practices for handling waste on-site.

Customized treatment options to meet specific customer needs.



About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .