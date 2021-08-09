OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited signs definitive agreement with ISAWITFIRST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with leading online fashion group ISAWITFIRST Ltd. (“ISAWITFIRST”) to display, promote, and sell ISAWITFIRST products on OOOOO’s unique live commerce shopping app.

ISAWITFIRST is a curator of women’s and men’s fashion offering the latest trends in clothing and footwear and a leader in the growing phenomenon of “Fast Fashion.”

Established four years ago, ISAWITFIRST, founded by Jalal Kamani, previously co-founder of Boohoo PLC, has grown rapidly to become a major online pure play fashion house in the UK.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe, Chief Technology Officer at ISAWITFIRST, commented that “the company sees video commerce and the partnership with OOOOO as a key driver of its growth going forward.”

Given their Instagram following of 1.3 million followers, established profile on social media and an active database in excess of 4 million, ISAWITFIRST is a natural partner for OOOOO to accelerate conversion to revenue producing subscribers on the OOOOO platform. ISAWITFIRST currently has an exclusive collaboration with the UK television series “Love Island,” which they have sponsored for the last 3 seasons of the show. Through such collaborations and partnership ISAWITFIRST is notably increasing OOOOO’s visibility amongst UK consumers without costly advertising or paid for media. The partnership will see OOOOO take a percentage of the Gross Merchandise Value that is generated on the ISAWITFIRST series within OOOOO’s disruptive technology.

Andrew Stevenson-Thorpe said, “From our first few months on the OOOOO platform, we have seen outstanding results. During live shows, we are able to capture immediate customer insight as well as engage in real-time with the audience. We are also seeing a drop in customer returns from orders made during live shows, an indication that a video is a better guide to customers than a still image. In addition, we are seeing sales conversion rates on OOOOO 2-4 times better than traditional fashion websites. That makes this platform exciting. Data suggests that the app is also helping us discover new customers. In our business, getting the first order in the hands of a customer is the hardest and most expensive.”

Sam Jones, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are deliberately launching OOOOO into fast fashion, sport, beauty and wellness. It is critical we have leading players in each of these categories. In fast fashion, there is a significant advantage if you can understand consumer insight in real-time and respond to it with business decisions. The OOOOO platform can provide this to ISAWITFIRST as part of this partnership. ISAWITFIRST are a great addition to our community as they launch hundreds of styles each week, providing us with endless content. They also work with many of the UK's leading key opinion leaders in fashion, who in turn become promoters of our platform when they appear in live shows. We are thrilled to have formalized this partnership.”

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Tom Judge, Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations +1 604.265.0771 +1 416.842.9003 tom@ooooo.com



investors@ooooo.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that OOOOO expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of OOOOO’s management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of OOOOO or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding: growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: those relating to potential disruptions to product delivery; failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of financing (as necessary); and other risk factors described in our Filing Statement which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and OOOOO undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.