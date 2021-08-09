English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 August 2021, at 15.00 EEST

Tom Jansson appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation

Tom Jansson, M.Sc. (Econ.), (b. 1968) has been appointed as CFO of F-Secure Corporation, effective 1 September 2021. He will be a member of the Leadership Team and report to CEO Juhani Hintikka.

Before joining F-Secure Jansson has worked for example as CFO at Posti Group Corporation and Comptel Corporation.

“I warmly welcome Tom to F-Secure. He has broad experience in financial leadership and development. I expect a strong contribution from him to the company strategy execution and to further development of our financial processes”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of F-Secure.

F-SECURE CORPORATION

Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO

About Tom Jansson

Born 1968, M.Sc. (Econ)

Main employment history:

CFO, Posti Group Corporation, 2018-2021

CFO, Comptel Corporation, 2013-2017

Various leadership & finance positions, Tellabs Inc., 1994-2013

Current Board Memberships:

Member of the Board, Nightingale Health Plc, 2021–

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com