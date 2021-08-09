Innovative Food Holdings Launches Sustainable Packaging Solutions for its e-Commerce Offerings

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), a leading direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs today announced the launch of industry-leading sustainable packaging solutions for the Company’s e-commerce and direct-to-consumer offerings including Mouth.com and igourmet.com.



“We are proud to offer environmentally-friendly packaging solutions to our e-commerce customers that provide comparable cost, strength and insulating characteristics to traditional polystyrene containers,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings. “Our customers want sustainable solutions, and after months of research and testing, we are thrilled about our recent launch of a 100% recyclable solution to protect the hundreds of thousands of perishable products we ship annually across the country. We are committed to doing our part to protect the environment and reduce our use of polystyrene containers.”

IVFH will now use SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard™, insulated box liners that protect temperature-sensitive and perishable goods in transit for up to 48 hours. The thickness of SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard™ insulated box liners can be adjusted for targeted thermal performance, using thermal modeling to maintain temperatures for one- and two-day ground shipping.

SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard™ has improved productivity and material handling efficiencies, while also supporting a smaller footprint allowing IVFH to switch to a shipping box that is smaller than its original box. IVFH has transitioned all of its direct-to-consumer packaging to 100% sustainable and recyclable solutions, quickly becoming one of the leading users of SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard™ in the country.

“As one of the largest direct-to-consumer perishable food providers in the country, it was important to find a solution that offered comparable performance to traditional polystyrene solutions. Since moving to SEALED AIR® brand TempGuard™, we have received amazing customer feedback and praise as we ensure a sustainable model for packaging,” Mr. Klepfish noted. “We are committed to utilizing sustainable packaging solutions to deliver perishable specialty foods and grocery products that arrive fresh to our customers. Additional programs are underway to further enhance our sustainability efforts and ensure we are doing our part to protect the environment.”

“Sealed Air is committed to providing our customers with products that will help them protect their goods, meet their customer demands and utilize sustainable solutions to lower their environmental footprint,” said Chip Leiner, Sealed Air’s Marketing Portfolio Manager for Americas Industrial. “Our relationship with IVFH is a great example of how sustainability is driving the need for more environmentally-friendly solutions, and we are proud to be part of this process.”

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s direct to consumer e-commerce platforms and multiple distribution channels connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice customers via leading national partnerships, and consumers via leading e-commerce channels, positions IVFH as a compelling industry resource for artisanal food producers, chefs, and the home gourmand. IVFH’s direct to consumer specialty food platforms include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.