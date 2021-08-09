Global Textile Fibers Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach 127.3 Million Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at 109.5 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 127.3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 25.1 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Wood-based Fibers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Market Overview
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
- Recent Market Activity
- Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
- Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
- Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
- Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers
- Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
- Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Trends & Drivers
- Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
- Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers
- Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
- Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth
- Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
- Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries
- Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category
- Meta-Aramid Fibers
- High Temperature Fibers
- Technical Fibers
- Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
- Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth
Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured):
- Aditya Birla Group
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Barnhardt Manufacturing Company
- Celanese Corporation
- Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.
- Daicel Corporation
- DAK Americas LLC
- Dow Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- ES FiberVisions Inc.
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Grasim Industries Limited
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hyosung Corp.
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- INVISTA
- Jaya Shree Textiles
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Marzotto SpA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Montefibre SpA
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- NatureWorks LLC
- Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- SASA Polyester Sanayi A.?.
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Sinterama SpA
- Solvay S.A.
- Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Thai Polyester Company Limited
- Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.
- The Lenzing Group
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Unifi Inc.
- Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md2gyy