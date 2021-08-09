The Global Sleeping Aids Market is expected to grow by $ 31.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleeping Aids Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05227982/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on sleeping aids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in human lifespan and working hours, growing patient-care services, and increase in human lifespan and working hours. In addition, increase in human lifespan and working hours is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sleeping aids market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The sleeping aids market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mattress and pillows

• Sleep apnea devices

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the use of the internet to create awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the sleeping aids market growth during the next few years. Also, rising prevalence of OSA and rise in geriatric population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sleeping aids market covers the following areas:

• Sleeping aids market sizing

• Sleeping aids market forecast

• Sleeping aids market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sleeping aids market vendors that include Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Depot, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and SleepMed Inc. Also, the sleeping aids market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05227982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________