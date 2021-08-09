Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Chemicals estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Cosmetic Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Single-Use Additives Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Single-Use Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth

Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment

Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products

Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-Friendly Ingredients

Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients

Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention

Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals

An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals

Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations

Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer

Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World

A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients

Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food-Based Cosmetics

Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients

Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits

Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products

Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics

Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti-Aging Creams

Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success

Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients

Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group

Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals

Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions

Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market

Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector

Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics

Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins

Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries

Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern

Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients

Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results

Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations

Shift from 'Indulgence' to 'Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals

Market Challenges

Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics

Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 241

