Global Yacht Industry Report 2021: Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Industry - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
  • Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
  • Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
  • Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
  • Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
  • Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
  • Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
  • Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities
  • Competitive Scenario
  • European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
  • American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
  • Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
  • M&A Activity
  • Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)
  • Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Azimut Benetti (Italy)
  • Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)
  • Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)
  • BENETEAU (France)
  • Brunswick Corporation (USA)
  • Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)
  • Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Feadship (The Netherlands)
  • Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)
  • FIPA Group (Italy)
  • Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)
  • HanseYachts AG (Germany)
  • Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)
  • Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Oceanco (The Netherlands)
  • Overmarine Group (Italy)
  • Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)
  • Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)
  • Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)
  • Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)
  • Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)
  • Sunseeker International (UK)
  • Trinity Yachts (USA)
  • Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
  • Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
  • Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
  • Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
  • Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts
  • Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
  • Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical
  • Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
  • Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
  • Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
  • Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
  • Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
  • Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
  • Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?
  • Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
  • Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
  • Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
  • Support Yachts Find Favor
  • Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
  • Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
  • Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
  • Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
  • Hybrid Propulsion Systems
  • Hydrofoils Technology
  • Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
  • Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
  • Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
  • Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
  • Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
  • Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
  • Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
  • Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
  • US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis
  • Environmental Regulations: An Overview
  • MARPOL Regulation 12A
  • The Annex VI of MARPOL
  • Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts
  • Ballast Water Convention

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 214

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozktgv

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Ballast Water
                            
                            
                                Boat
                            
                            
                                Hydrofoil
                            
                            
                                Luxury Yacht
                            
                            
                                Maritime
                            
                            
                                Nautical Tourism
                            
                            
                                Ship
                            
                            
                                Superyacht
                            
                            
                                Yacht
                            
                            
                                Yachting
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data