Balto Powers Exponential Growth with Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announced today that Balto is achieving exceptional results using Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform. Since adopting Xactly’s forecasting capabilities, Balto has achieved:



100% increase in total contract value

13% increase in wins quarter over quarter

Sales pipeline accuracy improved by 87% giving them the ability to target better

Shortened its sales cycle to under two months

Using actionable data, the young company is on an exponential growth path. Within the last year, Balto’s revenue and employee headcount nearly tripled. Its sales team has tripled in size. Balto uses Xactly to view its pipeline in real-time to determine which deals have momentum and to identify where deals are stuck. This visibility allows revenue leaders to feel confident making decisions backed by data even with the complexities that rapid growth can create.

Xactly's Forecasting solution provides historical data, sentiment, and buying patterns to help customers improve revenue. "Xactly's insights help us understand probabilities to allow our sales team to adjust tactics. This is imperative to achieve sustained and profitable growth,” said Chris Kontes, Balto Founder and COO. By relying on Xactly, Kontes said his team can focus on high-level strategy by leveraging real-time insights.

“Revenue leaders want solutions that reveal the health of their revenue pipeline, and help them make the adjustments required to beat their targets,” said Jamie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer at Xactly. “We help high-growth businesses align performance to business goals and are seeing our customers crush their numbers. These insights are enabling companies like Balto to maintain a competitive edge by achieving and sustaining remarkable growth in a dynamic economic climate.”

Balto is the leader in real-time guidance for contact centers. Powered by AI, Balto's software solution evaluates both sides of a phone call and instantly delivers critical information that enables agents to perform at the highest level humanly possible. With Balto, contact centers deliver world-class customer experiences, increase conversions and decrease agent ramp time. Current customers include contact centers in sectors such as insurance, telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. For more information, visit balto.ai .

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

