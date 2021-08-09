Ecolab Opens Healthcare Advanced Design Center to Drive Innovation for the Medical Device Industry

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, is opening the Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan, Minn. The state-of-the art, 22,000-square-foot innovation center will enable Ecolab Healthcare to partner with medical device industry customers on infection prevention solutions for their cutting-edge surgical equipment and develop new solutions for hospitals and surgery centers. Custom-designed sterile barriers and equipment drapes help hospitals and surgery centers boost infection prevention measures, improve patient outcomes and manage operational costs and efficiencies.



“The surgical equipment industry is projected to grow rapidly over the next five years driven by the demand for more consistent and precise procedures that improve the quality of life and shorten recovery times for patients,” said Beth Simermeyer, president, Ecolab Healthcare and Life Sciences. “By investing in developing custom sterile barrier solutions for this growing industry, we will help our customers innovate faster and help protect patients from infection.”

Surgery centers have changed dramatically over the past 20 years to include advanced surgical robotic and diagnostic imaging equipment. Robotic assisted surgeries are increasingly common1 and are associated with positive patient outcomes such as shorter recovery times and reduced instances of infection due to the precision and consistency of the procedures. Sterile barriers, such as custom drapes, help improve patient safety and protect surgical equipment from damage. As surgical robots and diagnostic equipment become more advanced, sterile barriers have become more sophisticated and intricate. Surgical drapes now need to be flexible enough to accommodate complex and precise movements, with enough visibility and ventilation to ensure the exactness and integrity of the robotic technology.

By partnering earlier in the product development cycle, medical device manufactures will know they have the needed partnership to bring new technologies to market faster. With a dedicated machine shop, design spaces and a cleanroom, Ecolab’s Advanced Design Center can bring new product design all the way through to pilot manufacturing.

Customers can come together with Ecolab researchers and engineers to design, develop, test and produce customized equipment drapes. This collaboration will happen in real-time onsite or remotely using augmented reality solutions like Microsoft HoloLens 2.0 and Microsoft Surface Hub.

“The horizon for surgical innovation is vast and accelerating,” said Gergely Sved, senior vice president and general manager for Global Healthcare. “With the Advanced Design Center, Ecolab is looking forward to expanding our customer partnerships and further elevating the co-creation of solutions that serve clinicians and their patients.”

Ecolab Healthcare offers a comprehensive array of infection prevention solutions for healthcare facilities with the goal of creating cleaner, safer and healthier environments for patients and healthcare providers. Ecolab Healthcare products and programs are designed to improve cleaning, disinfection, hand hygiene and instrument reprocessing to help reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) with a focus on broad-based infection prevention solutions and creating standardized processes to sustain results over time.

