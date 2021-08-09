Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that Mike Conry has been appointed Vice President of Product Development, with the responsibility for supporting our customers’ capability to scale our XBAR® technologies to commercialization and high-volume manufacturing.



Mr. Conry joins Resonant with a proven track record of developing new RFFE technologies and bringing them to market from invention to high volume manufacturing. He joined Peregrine Semiconductor, now owned by Murata Manufacturing Co., in 2007 and has held leadership roles in product design, product management, and product marketing focused on Tier 1 handset OEMs. Mike holds a Bachelors in Applied Physics from Caltech and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from UCSD.

“Mike’s experience designing and shipping multiple billions of units to Tier 1 handset manufacturers will make him a valuable addition to our team,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “We welcome his leadership and operational expertise, bringing a wealth of experience in developing world-class RFFE technologies. His extensive commercialization experience, coupled with his strategic business acumen, are a perfect fit to help drive the next stage of growth for our XBAR® technology.”

Mr. Conry added, “I am excited to be working on a disruptive filter technology at the center of the booming RF front end market. It is a unique opportunity to join a company with a strong culture that is taking a differentiated approach in the industry. I look forward to contributing to the Resonant team at the forefront of RF filter innovation.”

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX™ design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the capabilities of our filter designs and software tools, the timing and amount of future unit shipments and revenues, our pursuit of partnerships for use of our XBAR® technology for non-mobile applications, and our preliminary unaudited financial results for the recently completed quarter. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: risks related to changes in Resonant’s preliminary unaudited financial results for the recently completed quarter based on the completion of our financial statement closing procedures and the review by our independent registered public accounting firm of such financial statements; our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers’ ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

