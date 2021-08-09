Global E-Scooter Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Electrotherm, TVS motor and Yadea Group Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Scooter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the e-scooter market and it is poised to grow by 16.32 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report on the e-scooter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining prices of Li-ion batteries and the increasing popularity of e-scooter sharing services.



The e-scooter market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing incentives and subsidies by governments as one of the prime reasons driving the e-scooter market growth during the next few years.

The report on e-scooter market covers the following areas:

E-scooter market sizing

E-scooter market forecast

E-scooter market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-scooter market vendors that include BMW AG, Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. Also, the e-scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Battery type

Market segments

Comparison by Battery type

Sealed lead acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Battery type

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Electrotherm Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Piaggio and C. Spa

TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mbdte