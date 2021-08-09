Team One Named to Fast Company’s “Best Workplaces for Innovators” List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One, Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Team One came in as a finalist in the medium-size companies’ category, recognized for its unique culture that encourages innovation.



“We’re thrilled to be named to this year’s list and be in such great company,” said Team One CEO Julie Michael. “Our agency mission is to ‘Launch the Remarkable,’ it’s our fundamental commitment to innovate and get new ideas off the ground. And while many things changed over the last year, the best thing we did during the pandemic was stay committed to that mission. Where others cut back and treated innovation and inspiration as optional, we doubled down and we’re seeing that pay off now.”

Dedicated to fostering a workplace culture where all employees feel empowered to innovate, Team One currently has a number of internal initiatives and programs available to its team, including its annual “Launch an Idea” program. Now in its 10th year, the initiative invites teams to pitch an idea that will make the world a better place, and the winning team receives seed money to take the idea from concept to reality. The most recent winning team, MerMade, set out to help people reimagine traditional plastic products by using certified ocean plastic. Team One also hosts an ongoing speaker series of inspirational thinkers and leaders called the “Moonshot” series, has continued to invest in emerging technology and even increased its employee tuition reimbursement program for ongoing education.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

“These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those

organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront.”

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/202 1

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

ABOUT ACCENTURE

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com .

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Expedia, Marriott International, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Harman International, Make-a-Wish, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Visit TeamOne-USA.com.