Slinger Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

The tennis innovator generated revenues of $11.2 million on sales of approximately 20,000 Slinger Bag tennis ball launchers, signed distribution deals across six continents, and is set to both release Slinger Bags for two new sports and launch an AI-driven tennis app in 2021

BALTIMORE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a leading connected sports company, today reported revenues and earnings for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021. In its first full year of operations, Slinger generated gross revenues of $11.2 million on sales of over 20,000 Slinger Bag tennis ball launchers and accessories. The strong first year sales numbers speak to the product-market fit the Company has achieved with the Slinger Bag across all levels of tennis, from professionals to new players and federations to local clubs and courts. Buoyed by an uptick in tennis participation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Slinger has caught the attention of the entire sport, attracted new players and has changed how the sport is practiced, played, and enjoyed.

In 2020, Slinger also constructed a world-class ambassador team, led by tennis icon Tommy Haas, acquired leading tennis SaaS technology platform Foundation Tennis, solidified 50 distributor agreements across six continents, and partnered with many of the leading incumbent brands in the sport, such as Dunlop and Wilson Sporting Goods. “We are proud today to share our strong financial numbers from the 2020 fiscal year, our first full year of operations selling the Slinger Bag,” said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. “We have been continually impressed by the growing demand for the Slinger Bag, and we ended the fiscal year on a high note with our most successful quarter to date and sustained growth in both unit sales and overall revenues. We have been very busy into the new fiscal year as well and our internal plans and strategy is aggressive as we continue to build a leading connected sports company.”

With its recent acquisition of Foundation Tennis and upcoming internal technology developments, new products and app release, Slinger continues to establish its position as a leading connected sports company globally, combining its proprietary and innovative Slinger Bag with SaaS capabilities, AI-driven software, and a consumer brand with a strong affinity among its users.

As an affordable and accessible consumer product, Slinger is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in tennis interest and participation brought on by the pandemic due to the socially distanced nature of the sport. 2020 saw a significant increase in both new players in the sport (44 percent) and racquet sales (40 percent), as well as overall participation growth (20 percent).1 “We have made significant progress as a company in a short amount of time, and the future is very bright. From the addition of Foundation Tennis to the release of the Slinger app, to key internal hires, new ambassadors, and partnerships, the sky's the limit for the Slinger brand in 2021 as we go deeper into tennis to best serve our customers and expand into new sport verticals,” continued Ballardie.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights (ending April 30th, 2021)



Gross Sales: $11.2 million

Q4 Gross Sales: $3.5 million

2020 Gross Profit: $3.1 million

Q4 Gross Profit: $1.6 million

Slinger Bags Sold: 20,000

Q4 Slinger Bags Sold: 5,500

Fiscal Year 2020 Commercial Highlights (ending April 30th, 2021)

50 distributor agreements across six continents

Sponsored key tennis events (US Open, Tie Break Tens, Battle of the Brits, Miami Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown)

Key media features (Fox Business, Forbes, WSJ, GQ, Seeking Alpha, Tennis Esquire, New York Times, Financial Times, Tennis Channel, Telegraph, The Guardian, Newsmax, Sky News)

Uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market

Signed key strategic partnerships (DAHCOR, USTA, Dunlop, Wilson Sporting Goods, Peter Burwash International, TB10, Team Headquarters, Peter Burwash International)





The company projects sales of $18 million for its Slinger Bag in the 2021 fiscal year, intends to launch two additional Slinger Bag products, and is set to release its AI-driven Slinger app later this summer.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

