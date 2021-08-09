Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit Technologies

Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announced today the finalization of a marketing and distribution agreement with Virexit Technologies.

“VirExit Technologies (OTC Pink: VXIT) is not just another marketing website,” says Richard Goulding, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Gold River Productions. “The Safer Place Market ( www.saferplace.market ) which is transitioning into the VMarket ( www.vmarket.shop ) is truly a unique concept that marries ‘word of mouth’ advertising with viral marketing. Their concept is fascinating. It enables the linking of actual consumer and business experiences to multiple internet outlets. The company’s focus on wellness, health, productivity, and safety offers real solutions for businesses and consumers.

Every product in VirExit’s stores is curated and focused directly on these four pillars. The public is inundated with ads, glitzy marketing and celebrity endorsements. Understanding what one finds online and the value of it is challenging. Finding a best of breed product, with a foundation in science and medicine, is challenging.

VirExit and Gold River Productions are achieving this level of product credibility. Announcing game-changing products, including our gummy and nutraceutical lines is both exciting and energizing. Now that research and development have been completed on Inflammaplex, Painplex and Energyplex and we’ve had a chance to sample the outstanding technical work of Eden Labs, we’re moving into mass market availability of these products.

“Sam Elias, GRPS’ Chief Products Officer, and I have personally sampled Energyplex and were both astounded with the efficacy,” said Richard Goulding, M.D. “I can’t wait for the public to try these products. The way they are manufactured, and the focus on proper extraction in sufficient quantities has really paid off. I’m delighted to begin selling our products on VirExit’s stores.”

“We are very excited to work with Gold River Productions,” said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies. “Their product line is ready for prime time. Our company is dedicated to not only selling products, but more importantly, sharing our knowledge in the business and consumer verticals.”

Dr. Bruce Bond, one of the company’s chief formulators, is a well-respected name in the nutraceutical world, having been involved with Standard Process for many years. His input into these products could be a game changer for the industry.

For more information on this product line or to purchase it, please visit www.vmarket.shop or www.saferplace.market .

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and more. With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River’s control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.