Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Sebastian Bondestam

Vantaa, FINLAND

Uponor Corporation     Manager's transactions     9 August 2021     16:00 EET

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210805171652_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 371 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 331 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 29 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 35 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(9): Volume: 136 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(10): Volume: 209 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(11): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 63 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(13): Volume: 45 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(15): Volume: 300 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(18): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(19): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(20): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(21): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(22): Volume: 80 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(24): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(25): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(26): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(27): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.5 EUR
(28): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.48 EUR
(29): Volume: 64 Unit price: 27.48 EUR
(30): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.5 EUR
(31): Volume: 301 Unit price: 27.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(31): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 27.41747 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

