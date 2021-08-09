English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc.

Stock exchange release

9 August 2021 at 4:00 pm (EEST)





MuniFin Group’s Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 published

MuniFin Group has published its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2021 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The report is available at www.munifin.fi.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC



Further information:



Esa Kallio

President and CEO

tel. +358 50 337 7953

Harri Luhtala

CFO

tel. +358 50 592 9454



