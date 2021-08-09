Paytronix Order & Delivery Powers KC Hopps in Transforming an 88-Year-Old Restaurant Brand

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Kansas City restaurant management group KC Hopps has leveraged Paytronix Order & Delivery to open two takeout-only establishments bearing the name Stroud’s Express. Located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Mission, Kansas, these restaurants have been so successful that Paytronix awarded KC Hopps one of its 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards as a Customer Experience Expert.



Read the KC Hopps story: KC Hopps Creates New Guest Experiences with Paytronix Order & Delivery

When COVID restrictions shut down indoor dining rooms, KC Hopps took advantage of Paytronix Order & Delivery to start a new brand, Stroud’s Express. An offshoot of the original Stroud’s, a Kansas City institution since 1933, the Express locations offer the traditional Stroud's favorites but without a traditional dining room, focusing instead on curbside, carryout, and delivery. Since opening in Lee’s Summit in late 2020, the new concept has taken off, with approximately 70% of orders generated online. The success of that location led KC Hopps to open a second Stroud's Express in Mission in May 2021.

KC Hopps already had Paytronix-powered loyalty and gift programs in place for its eight Kansas City–area restaurants and was planning to roll out Paytronix Order & Delivery over the course of 2020. After the pandemic forced an accelerated process, the brand launched curbside pickup, third-party delivery integration with DoorDash, and online ordering via a custom KC Hopps mobile app for all of its locations in a matter of weeks.

“Within a month and a half, we had Paytronix Order & Delivery up and running company-wide,” said Bethany Neal, VP of Sales, Marketing & Technology. “The Paytronix Order & Delivery team was great with the integration. It’s a user-friendly product and it gave us something exciting to talk to our guests about in a really hard year for our industry.”

Fully integrated with the KC Hopps Rewards Program, the online ordering capability enables guests to earn points and redeem them – as well as birthday and anniversary rewards – for free appetizers, entrées, and desserts. The app also enhances the on-premises experience, as it’s used for digital menus, contactless ordering, and pay-at-the-table services.

The 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. The awards recognize those restaurants and convenience stores that are using the Paytronix advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About K.C. Hopps

The KC Hopps restaurant management group opened its first location in 1993 in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City. It now owns and operates multiple establishments across the Greater Kansas City that combine great atmosphere, friendly service, and made-from-scratch menus. KC Hopps restaurants and concepts include Blue Moose, Barley's Kitchen + Tap, O'Dowd's Gastrobar, Stroud's, The View at Briarcliff Event Space, The Social Club, Deer Creek Events, and KC Hopps Family of Catering brands, including Relish Classic Catering, Rufus Teague BBQ Catering, Stroud’s Express & Catering, Moose Truck Food Truck and Shining Stars Catering. For more information, visit: www.kchopps.com.