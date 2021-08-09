KINETIC Names Craig Watkins VP of Customer Success as Demand Grows for Wearable Safety Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce, today announced that Craig Watkins has been hired as Vice President to lead KINETIC’s customer success team. Watkins is skilled at building and leading highly effective teams, and will oversee KINETIC’s commitment to superior customer experiences, while also developing and executing new go-to-market strategies.



Watkins is a seasoned technology leader with more than 20 years building and leading customer-facing teams in both start-up and Fortune 100 environments.

“KINETIC is a pioneer in wearable tech and I’m excited to take part in the safety transformation that wearable technology is bringing to the industrial workforce. I was amazed to learn that the KINETIC Reflex has proven to reduce injuries by as much as 60 percent,” said Watkins. “I’m excited to work with our customers to take their programs to the next level with data-driven insights that can further maximize workforce safety programs, keeping workers on the job.”

KINETIC’s wearable technology increases workforce safety and productivity, and protects workers during COVID-19. The Reflex wearable and software analytics platform detects unsafe postures. Collected high risk posture data is uploaded to a cloud-based web dashboard that provides management with valuable analytics and actionable insights to improve workplace ergonomics. KINETIC complements existing safety programs to drive effective, lasting change.

“We’re building a world-class customer base, and they deserve a world-class customer success program to help them meet their objectives,” says Haytham Elhawary, KINETIC co-founder and CEO. “Craig is an excellent addition to our growing team, bringing a depth of experience in building organizations to maintain and grow customers by ensuring they are constantly delighted by their experience and gaining value from their engagements.”

Prior to joining KINETIC, Watkins was Chief Revenue Officer for Ecrion Software, and continued on as Revenue Growth Architect after a successful acquisition by MHC Software. Watkins was previously Vice President of Account Management for Verizon Business.

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/.



