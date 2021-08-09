Lightup Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification of Cloud Native Data Quality Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightup , developers of a breakthrough data quality monitoring solution, today announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, with independent attestation from Linford. In just one year, Lightup has become the first cloud-native, data quality monitoring vendor to complete this comprehensive level of certification, which has become table stakes for demonstrating that a company can reliably and securely manage and store an enterprise’s critical data assets.



Lightup is an enterprise-grade data quality monitoring solution that can be up and running in minutes, providing organizations with an ideal solution for ensuring data quality for SQL data stores such as Snowflake and Databricks and streaming data sources including Kafka and Segment. Lightup continuously tracks the data going into and coming out of a software product to detect significant changes that are indicative of degradation in data quality.

For organizations in markets such as data quality monitoring that deal with highly sensitive data, obtaining the highest level SOC 2 certification is critical to business success. Type 2 certification consists of a thorough examination by an independent third-party firm of an organization’s internal control policies and practices over a specified period of time, typically six-to-12 months, ensuring that it is meeting the stringent requirements set forth by the AICPA and CICA.

Unlike the previous generation of data quality solutions, in which the application and the data resided in a data center, Lightup’s cloud-native solution must support public, private, and hybrid cloud deployment models at infinite scale, which make proven and measurable security essential in order for customers to trust it for monitoring their mission-critical data.

“Security and privacy have been important to Lightup from day one and were built into our data quality monitoring solution and software development lifecycle from the ground up,” said Manu Bansal, co-founder, and CEO of Lightup. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates to our customers that we meet the security and compliance requirements of the most demanding enterprise IT departments and can optimally manage their data - the crown jewels that must be given the highest level of protection.”

“Lightup’s commitment to obtaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification, combined with their laser focus on security, demonstrates that they are serious about delivering a secure data quality solution that will provide optimal protection for their customer’s data,” said Brian Koref, a security advisor to Lightup, and senior director of information security, Sage Intacct.

Linford & Company is a Denver-based Certified Public Accounting firm that performs SOC 1 (f. SSAE 16), SOC 2, and HIPAA compliance audits for organizations around the world. It examined Lightup’s data quality platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Vanta’s automated SOC 2 compliance solution.

Lightup is committed to secure software development practices and regular penetration tests and maintains ISAE 3000 as well as SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. To learn more about Lightup's security, please visit www.lightup.ai or email security@lightup.ai .

About Lightup

Lightup has developed a breakthrough data quality monitoring solution that proactively detects and explains significant changes in data that indicate issues with the product or data pipeline. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightup is the first solution that provides developers with an out-of-box solution that ensures data quality for SQL data stores such as Snowflake and Databricks and streaming data sources including Kafka and Segment.

