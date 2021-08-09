2nd City Gas Plumbing Heating: Your Gas Boiler Is NOT Being Banned from 2025

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s been a lot of speculation in the news and media recently regarding a potential ban of gas boilers. This uncertainty has left home and property owners worried that they’ll need to look at ways of replacing their gas boilers or paying out for new systems.

The good news is that your gas boiler is not being banned. Instead, the government are looking at alternative heating sources for new build homes that are built from 2025 only.

The government are looking at alternative heating sources for new build homes that are built from 2025 only.

Why boilers are not being banned from 2025, and how future fuels are providing alternative heating sources:

Why your gas boiler is not being banned from 2025

The government are looking at ways to hit their zero-emissions target by 2050. However, gas boilers are a critical and longstanding energy solution that are engrained in modern life. Rather than ban all gas boilers, the decision has been made to instead focus on new energy solutions for new build homes that are built from 2025.

With reputable boiler manufacturers such as Worcester Bosh already producing highly efficient gas boilers and investing in new ways to incorporate alternative fuels such as hydrogen to provide further efficiency, a ban on all gas boilers would be simply unfeasible.

Home and property owners can rest assured knowing that they can continue to use and install gas boilers without having to worry about a potential ban.

How future fuels are helping us work towards a greener future

The phrase on everybody’s lips at the moment is ‘future fuels’. These are alternatives or additions to gas that can sufficiently supply heating and energy for the UK.

As an accredited installer of Worcester Bosch boilers, 2nd City Gas Plumbing Heating are at the forefront of working towards a greener future. Bosch have already invested heavily in technologies that have made highly efficient gas boilers a reality, such as their hydrogen blend boilers. With the potential to run on a 20% hydrogen blend, Bosh is reducing the reliance on gas and looking at new, efficient ways to provide energy.

By installing a hydrogen blend boiler, you can be confident that your boiler will run on gas for its lifetime.

Heat pumps and hydrogen boilers are providing heating solutions for the future

One of the biggest areas of development in recent years are hydrogen-ready boilers. Gas-fired, they have the capability of running on either natural gas or pure (100%) hydrogen.

Moving forward, we are likely to see a combination of many different technologies and solutions, such as heat pumps and hydrogen boilers, which will aid the government in reaching its targets.

Hydrogen-ready boilers

Reducing the reliance on gas, hydrogen boilers can burn pure (100%) hydrogen to provide heat and warmth.

Hydrogen blend boilers

As mentioned, these boilers have a potential to run on a 20% hydrogen blend and are gas-fired.

Heat pumps

Extracting hot air from outside or underground, and working to move it around your home, they use far less power and are 3 to 4x more efficient that an electric heater.

Hybrid systems

By using a combination of technologies, such as hydrogen boilers, gas boilers and heat pumps, heating and hot water can be generated to homes and buildings.

