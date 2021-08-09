MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 2-6 August 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|73,420
|191.23
|14,040,458
|2 August 2021
3 August 2021
4 August 2021
5 August 2021
6 August 2021
|50
50
50
50
50
|231.48
226.00
223.48
221.00
226.50
|11,574
11,300
11,174
11,050
11,325
|Accumulated under the programme
|73,670
|14,096,881
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 2 to 6 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,670 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.946% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
