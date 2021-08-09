Virtus REIT Announces Unit Price Increase

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective August 1st, 2021, the managing board of Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust (VREIT) has approved an increase in Unit price from $10.00 to $10.66. The current distribution rate of $0.75 per Unit per annum remains unchanged. The unit price increase to VREIT is a direct result of growth in the market value of the assets, which stemmed from one of, or a combination of, the following: a) strong performance of the assets; b) competitive market conditions; and c) mortgage principle reduction.

To learn more about Virtus REIT, and other alternative investment products operated and managed by Virtus Financial Group of Companies, please visit virtuscapitalmgmt.com.

About Virtus REIT

Virtus REIT is a privately-owned and managed portfolio of properties, focused on acquiring properties in strong secondary and tertiary communities across Canada and the United States.Virtus REIT is offered as an alternative investment product through Virtus Capital Management Inc., a Exempt Market Dealer (EMD). Virtus REIT is committed to providing investors with stable cash distributions with the opportunity for long-term growth.

About Virtus Capital Management Inc.

Founded in 2014, Virtus Capital Management Inc. (VCMI) is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD). VCMI provides investors access to private capital market investments. As an Exempt Market Dealer, VCMI’s goal is to educate investors on investment opportunities typically unknown to the consumer market. VCMI focuses on alternative investment opportunities, which are suitable for qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.virtuscapitalmgmt.com or e-mail contact@virtuscapitalmgmt.com.