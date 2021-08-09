Acclaimed Researcher in Extreme Weather and Climate Dr. Adam Sobel Joins Jupiter Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, announced today that Dr. Adam Sobel has joined the company as a member of its Board of Advisors.



Sobel has been a member of the Columbia University faculty since 2000. He is a Professor of Earth and Environmental Science, Applied Physics, and Applied Mathematics and a leading researcher into extreme weather and climate change who has worked with government, academic, and private-sector partners. A fellow of the American Meteorological Society, he is the author or co-author of over 175 peer-reviewed journal articles, the 2014 book Storm Surge: Hurricane Sandy, Our Changing Climate, and Extreme Weather of the Past and Future, and 30 op-eds and opinion pieces. In addition, he is the host of the podcast Deep Convection .

“Adam's view that we know enough to take defensible actions, and that increased research toward adaptation is likely to provide the greatest payoffs, are aligned with our own,” said Josh Hacker, Jupiter’s Chief Scientist and Co-founder. “We are excited that Adam will bring his knowledge and enthusiasm to continue our efforts at providing the economy with the best science possible."

Sobel studies weather and climate at Columbia, with a focus on extreme weather events and a particular interest in the tropics. Phenomena include tropical cyclones, intraseasonal variability, precipitation, severe convection, and climate change. He has developed novel methods for diagnosing these interactions, connecting high-resolution explicit simulations of cloud systems to simple theoretical representations of large-scale dynamics in order to extract essential mechanisms and understand the connections between weather and climate.

“I’ve known some of the excellent scientists at Jupiter since before the company existed, and it’s been exciting to watch them bring climate science into the private sector in a way it didn’t exist before,” said Sobel. I’m looking forward to working with them to advance Jupiter’s mission.”

Sobel received a BA in physics and music from Wesleyan in 1989 and a PhD in meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1998. He has received the Meisinger Award (2010) and Louis J. Battan Author’s Award (2014) from the American Meteorological Society, the Ascent Award from the Atmospheric Sciences Section of the American Geophysical Union (2014), and the Lamont-Doherty Award for Excellence in Mentoring (2010).

Jupiter's ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company's FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter's models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public sector.

