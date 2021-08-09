Philips introduces new HealthSuite solutions to drive healthcare’s digital transformation

August 9, 2021

New Philips HealthSuite solutions break down data silos to activate secure, connected care and scalable, cost-effective innovation across the care continuum

Cloud-based solutions for orchestrated patient logistics and enterprise telehealth for acute care help to deliver on quadruple aim

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the introduction of two new Philips HealthSuite solutions that are secure, cloud-based and intended to break down barriers across patient care in a scalable, cost-effective model. During HIMSS21 , Philips will showcase and introduce Philips Patient Flow Capacity Suite and Philips Acute Care Telehealth , key HealthSuite solutions that allow health systems to integrate informatics applications that can be combined and scaled up or down according to emerging needs. Philips HealthSuite solutions help health systems deliver on the quadruple aim through a connected, protected, future-ready and cost-predictive single cloud infrastructure and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Driving connected, future-ready care

As care settings expand beyond the hospital, health systems are seeking new ways to manage the influx of data while addressing challenges with IT resources and budgets. The adoption of platform-based IT models is on the rise, with more than 30% of global economic activity expected to be mediated by digital platforms in six years, yet experts estimate only 3% of companies have adopted an effective platform strategy [1]. Philips HealthSuite

securely stores critical healthcare data and provides both advanced analytics and AI capabilities, while delivering industry-leading interoperability to help enable precision care and provide care anywhere. With these new HealthSuite solutions, health systems can liberate data from silos and connect it in a way that enables care teams to turn data into actionable insights and collaborate to better serve patients.

“Health systems today must continue to evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers, ensuring care is connected across settings and that care can be delivered anywhere – all of which requires agile and secure platforms that will allow them to innovate and scale as demands shift,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, Philips. “Our cloud-based HealthSuite solutions are a milestone in how they support the acceleration of digital transformation in health systems to deliver better, patient-centric care, while reducing costs and resources.”

New HealthSuite solutions

The two new HealthSuite solutions introduced during HIMSS21 are:

Patient Flow Capacity Suite: A patient logistics solution that helps manage the patient journey across the entire care continuum. By taking a holistic approach to care coordination and combining clinical and operational data, the solution helps to provide the visualization and machine learning supported analytics that can enable more informed patient flow decisions. Care is orchestrated in a structured manner across the entire healthcare network, including affiliate networks as well as post-acute settings. Patient Flow Capacity Suite connects the front lines with hospital enterprise operations to systematically predict demand, make patient transition decisions, and spot patient flow bottlenecks.

A patient logistics solution that helps manage the patient journey across the entire care continuum. By taking a holistic approach to care coordination and combining clinical and operational data, the solution helps to provide the visualization and machine learning supported analytics that can enable more informed patient flow decisions. Care is orchestrated in a structured manner across the entire healthcare network, including affiliate networks as well as post-acute settings. Patient Flow Capacity Suite connects the front lines with hospital enterprise operations to systematically predict demand, make patient transition decisions, and spot patient flow bottlenecks. Acute Care Telehealth: Building on Philips’ decades-long expertise in Tele-ICU solutions, Acute Care Telehealth provides a configurable and flexible solution to help health systems realize their virtual care and wider enterprise telehealth ambitions. The solution’s scalability allows health systems to deploy Acute Care Telehealth in a centralized command center, or a decentralized model of telehealth dependent on their needs. By allowing customers to add additional hospitals, clinical units or beds, Acute Care Telehealth grows as each organization’s telehealth strategy evolves.

Additional clinical and operational solutions will be added to Philips HealthSuite. Next, updates are planned for Philips Electronic Medical Record and Philips Acute Care and Anesthesia Workspace.

A modular approach for tailored, flexible solutions

A modular approach offers flexible solutions and services to solve specific customer needs, making solutions easy to implement, install, maintain, and use. All solutions benefit from the same SaaS model, which can help to lower initial deployment costs and relieve ongoing IT resource strains. Additionally, the new HealthSuite solutions are:

Connected: allowing for easy access to data across care pathways with purpose-built ecosystem services, such as integration with third-party partners.

allowing for easy access to data across care pathways with purpose-built ecosystem services, such as integration with third-party partners. Protected: secure by design, meeting privacy and security requirements and ensuring systems are always up to date with continuous vigilance.

secure by design, meeting privacy and security requirements and ensuring systems are always up to date with continuous vigilance. Future-Ready: enabling faster adoption of innovation, allowing health systems to scale solutions within the enterprise and to add solutions according to need.

enabling faster adoption of innovation, allowing health systems to scale solutions within the enterprise and to add solutions according to need. Predictable: the adoption of new innovations requires less initial investment and creates a transparent total cost of ownership. Philips is responsible for all updates and upgrades, allowing IT to focus on new strategic initiatives rather than maintaining the life cycle of software products.

Supporting health systems in their digital transition

Philips’ informatics solutions are an integral part of Philips Care Collaboration [2], a collaborative approach to supporting a healthcare organization’s digital transformation. As health systems seek to manage, coordinate, orchestrate and synchronize care across the health continuum, each organization’s digital journey will be unique. Through Care Collaboration, Philips acts as a partner to healthcare organizations to gain a deep understanding of their challenges and determine how Philips’ advanced HealthSuite solutions can help them support data and workflows to deliver enhanced care to the right patient, in the right setting, at the right time.

Philips at HIMSS21

For more information on Philips’ full portfolio of informatics solutions being showcased during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, please visit www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #HIMSS21 updates throughout the event.

[1] Schenker, J. (2019, January 28). The Platform Economy. Retrieved November, 2020, from https://innovator.news/the-platform-economy-3c09439b56a .

[2] Philips Care Collaboration is currently available in North America only.

