Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics Launches New Initiative for the CE-MS of Intact Proteins and Protein Complexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics has launched a new Initiative to develop guidelines for the use of online capillary electrophoresis (CE) in separating proteins and non-covalent protein complexes for top-down and native mass spectrometry (MS). One of the greatest challenges in analyzing intact proteins and protein complexes is the efficient separation of mixtures into their constituents before analysis by MS. The high resolution provided by CE will be particularly valuable in separating various proteoforms and non-covalent protein complexes present in biological and biopharmaceutical samples.



The Initiative is being led by Liangliang Sun of Michigan State University, Alexander R. Ivanov of Northeastern University, and Kevin Jooss of Northwestern University. The Initiative will evaluate the current state of the art using mixtures of proteins and protein complexes that are separated with CE and then measured online for intact mass as well as structural fragments by MS.

The laboratories taking part in the study will represent a range of CE and MS platforms, and will provide an accurate view of today’s capabilities. Based on these results, the study leaders will develop a set of recommended experimental conditions and parameters to assist researchers who are coupling this powerful separation technology with high performance mass spectrometry for top-down and native CE-MS analysis of challenging biological and biopharmaceutical samples.

About the Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics

The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics is a 501c3 non-profit organization fostering collaboration, education, and innovative research to accelerate the comprehensive analysis of all human proteoforms, speeding developments in the fields of therapeutics, diagnostics, environment, and energy. It has members from academic institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide, and its work is supported by sponsorships from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, SCIEX, Pfizer and Agilent.