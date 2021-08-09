Global Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electro Optical Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Electro Optical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Naval Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)
- BAE Systems PLC
- Collins Aerospace
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Instro Precision Limited
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo DRS
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Safran S.A.
- Textron Systems
- Thales Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Dampens
Outlook for Electro Optical (EO) Systems, But Provides a
Burning Platform for Innovation: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per
Million in June Vs GDP Per Capita Vs GDP Growth for 2020
Electro Optical Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook
Military Applications Boost Growth in Electro-Optical System
Market
North America Leads Global EO Systems Market
Competition
Key Brands in Electro Optical Industry
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems Market: Evolving
Defense Needs Support Growth
Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of
Military Electronics Support Market Growth
Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications
Augurs Well for the Market
With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, EO Systems
Market Witnesses Challenging Times
EXHIBIT 2: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for EO
Systems: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the
Years 2001 through 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2019
Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and
Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems
Growing Emphasis on Border Security Drives Demand for EO Systems
EXHIBIT 4: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities (in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2010-2018
Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High
Capability UAVs
EXHIBIT 5: Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes
Up Demand for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and
Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in
Prominence
Application of EO/IR in Homeland Security and Search and Rescue
Missions: Opportunities for Growth
Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth
A Glance at Select Innovations in Electro Optical Systems
New and Advanced EO Materials
Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into
Optical Signals
US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related
Technology Development
EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
