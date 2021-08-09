EY Announces Suneera Madhani & Sal Rehmetullah of Stax as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award Winner

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Suneera Madhani, Founder & CEO, and Sal Rehmetullah, Founder & President, both of Stax were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award winners. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Suneera and Sal were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.



“Receiving this award as entrepreneurs and leaders together with my brother and co-founder Sal is an unbelievable honor,” said Suneera Madhani. “EY’s prestigious recognition reflects the immense impact we continue to make within the community through our values and Stax’s innovative approach to integrated payment technology. It’s incredible to see how far we have come over the last few years and we’re grateful for the opportunity to represent our parents, our incredible team, and our community.”

Stax by Fattmerchant is the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem. The Entrepreneur of the Year accolade follows Stax’s recent rebrand to mirror the fintech’s growth and transformation from an innovative payments company to its position today as a leading technology and solutions provider in the financial space.

“We are humbled with having been recognized as EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Sal Rehmetullah. “Receiving this award is a significant accomplishment, not just for our family, but for our Stax team and our partners. We truly couldn’t be here without them and the thousands of customers who continue to support us.”

Stax is one of America’s fastest growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Suneera and Sal will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Florida award winner, Suneera and Sal are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced on November 13 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

