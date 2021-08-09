Amendaex Cold/Hot Wallet offers Complete Protection for Customer Digital Assets

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Amendaex platform has announced the launch of its exchange wallet, supporting both cold and hot wallet.



More and more investment funds, VCs and other investment institutions and individual investors are getting involved in blockchain investments. The advantage of the Amendaex exchange wallet is that transactions are very easy, they can be made directly without any special transfer steps and they are very secure.

Amendaex offers an "on-chain wallet" which is a cold wallet. Users simply need to open the wallet function on the Amendaex mobile app to use it. This wallet supports separate address codes, the user keeps his own private key and also supports functions such as mnimage, receiving money, transferring money and backing up.

Feature 1: "Fully functional", users do not need to log in to their Amendaex account to use the wallet.

Feature 2: A multi-functional calculator is supported, which makes it easy to calculate returns, target prices and strong parities. The calculator also supports a number of special parameters: for example, contract trading. The calculation of returns can be a headache due to leverage, fees, etc., and this calculator is the perfect solution to this problem. The user sets the "leverage multiple", "open price", "close price", "quantity" and then clicks on "calculate" and is given a variety of useful data directly, including margin, earnings, yield, commission, etc.

Amendaex has very low commission rates, a wide range of contracts to trade, low leverage, excellent customer service, and useful tools such as a trading calculator. This is why Amendaex has a large and loyal user base in the Asia Pacific region. Overall, Amendaex has gained a large number of users as an international digital asset exchange because of its unique advantages.

Official website: https://www.amendaex.com/

Company: Amendaex

Email: Donald@amendaex.com

Tele: +1 213-375-3568

Website: https://www.amendaex.com/

