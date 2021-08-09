Global Edge Analytics Market to Reach US$31.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798440/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.7% CAGR to reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Edge Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 66.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 35.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Edge Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 66.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 25.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Businesses Look into Leveraging Edge Analytics

Edge Analytics: An Overview

Application of Edge Analytics

Comparing Edge Analytics and Cloud Analytics

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

Competition



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In

Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Increasing Shift of Enterprise Apps and Systems to Cloud

Benefits Edge Analytics

Edge Analytics to Co-Exist with Cloud Analytics

Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT

Analytics and Analytics at the Edge

Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Edge Analytics

EXHIBIT 1: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2021

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives

Opportunities for Edge Analytics

Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for the

Year 2020E

Edge Analytics Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for

Retailers

EXHIBIT 2: IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion)

by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge

Computing Gains Significance

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging

IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Analytics Gains

Prominence

Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Predictive Analytics in Machine & Equipment Maintenance



