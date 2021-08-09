GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 7, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces that this week, the Company drew over 2,300 people registering for our first Garena Free Fire event, more than doubling our prior record for the most people registering for a single event!



This weekend was another quadruple header, which also included events for Apex Legends, Minion Masters, and Pokémon TCG Online; these additional 3 events drew a combined total of over 1,000 more registrations, so we're off to an incredibly explosive start for the month of August!

Our Discord membership also continues to show solid growth, and we continue to look for new ways to expand the types of events we offer. As our metrics grow, so does the value of what GGToor can offer to the sponsors who work with us!

The eSports industry is a highly complex environment that is continually evolving. As a result of these innovations, there are groundbreaking changes that disrupt the industry every five years or so. Such a development may result in a correction, but it highlights the importance of creating a business model to monetize the audience. GGToor is very aware of the challenges that will be coming our way and the “business plasticity model” that we utilize enables us to adapt to the different challenges in real time. This will be reflected in the revenue streams that we expect to grow soon.

Besides the risk of every eSports business model, organizations need to govern the risk concerning future developments related to new markets, new games, and an ongoing fragmentation of the eSports industry. The eSports industry will continue to grow, even though the landscape and composition of the stakeholders may change.

Working with HisAndHersLive, the Apex Legends kill race event this weekend was a success. Offering a $1,000 USD prize pool, we saw registration for this latest event in the JukaBowl series grow, as did the competition - when the dust settled, the scoreboard boasted the highest scores we've yet seen: over 20 teams averaged 24 kills per game, and the winners posted an insane 43 kill game to take the win!

Our Minion Masters tournament saw new players join to compete against the veterans, including the return of another legend in the game, Memfisto! While Memfisto didn't make it to the finals this time, we did see other veterans earn the top spots in the leaderboard for this event.

The Winner’s Bracket Finals featured DeathShoott (DSOO) against dragoN. DSOO took the first two games, and dragoN battled back to tie up the series at 2-2. The reverse sweep dream was crushed as DSOO's Milloween bested dragoN’s Apep! Going down to the lower bracket, dragoN faced off against another highly skilled competitor, katt. With the series tied 1-1, we enjoyed a great show in the form of an epic Volco mirror match, extending well into Mana Frenzy. After a glorious battle, dragoN eventually edged out katt to secure the win and go up 2-1. dragoN then was able to close out the series by beating katt's Ratbo with Apep to earn a rematch against DeathShoott in the Grand Final.

In the Grand finals, DSOO opened with Apep and took game 1 against Milloween, but dragoN swiftly came back to tie the series at 1-1, beating Milloween with Volco. In game 3, DSOO switched to Diona and took a 2-1 series lead by beating dragoN's Apep. In what was to ultimately be the final game of the tournament, DSOO chose King Puff and was able to take the win against Milloween, making DeathShoott the new reigning GGToor Minion Masters Champion!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you.

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

