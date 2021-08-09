Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the period 2020-2027.Preventive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$421.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment/Care segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 71% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$282.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$282.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



Canary Health, Inc.

Dthera Sciences

Fitbit Health Solutions

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic, Plc

Omada Health, Inc.

Propeller Health

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction

Outlook

Leading Markets

Factors Impeding Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canary Health, Inc. (USA)

Dthera Sciences (USA)

Fitbit Health Solutions (USA

Livongo Health, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic, Plc (Ireland)

Omada Health, Inc. (USA)

Propeller Health (USA)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Proteus Digital Health, Inc. (USA)

WellDoc, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital

Investments

EXHIBIT 1: Total Venture Capital Funding and Number of Deals in

Digital Health Space: 2011-2018

EXHIBIT 2: Digital Health Funding by Segment (in US$ Million):

9M 2019

Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market

Select Digital Therapeutics Startups

Digital Health Unicorn Startups

EXHIBIT 3: Quarterly Investments by Digital Therapeutics

Startups in US$ Million: Q1 2018 to Q2 2019

Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects

A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products

Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory

Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement

Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth

Opportunities

Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health through Digital

Therapeutics

Global Number of People Suffering from Mental Disorders (In

Million)

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and

2045

EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2010-2030)

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Digital Therpeutics in Oncology

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total

Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

EXHIBIT 7: United States Mobile Health Apps Market by Type

(in %): 2018 & 2025

Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health

Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Preventive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Preventive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment/Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Treatment/Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for B2C by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for B2C by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for B2B by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for B2B by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics

by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C

and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics

by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics

by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and

B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________