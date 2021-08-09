Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$13.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signature Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.6% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Digital Signature market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 27.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$736.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 24% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 245 Featured)



Adobe Inc.

Ascertia Ltd.

DocuSign, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

Gemalto

GlobalSign, Inc.

Identrust, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

MultiCert SA

OneSpan, Inc.

RPost

Secured Signing Limited

SIGNiX, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India).







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Digital Signature

Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025

Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense

and Legal Sectors

Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing

Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market

Growth

With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital

Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of

Security

Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital

Signatures

EXHIBIT 1: Rising Internet Penetration Rate Supports

Implementation of Digital Signature Solutions: Global Internet

User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking

Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures

World Online Banking Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018

Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal

Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures

Notable Trends in the Global Digital Signature Market

Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth

Organizational Data Breaches Worldwide: Number of Data Breaches

for the Period 2013-2017

Average Cost of A Data Breach in $ Million by Country for the

Year 2018

Shift from Conventional Paperwork to Digital Signature Platforms

Global Digital Signature Software Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 2: Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by End-Use for 2019

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions

Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature

Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business

Activities

Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market

Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital

Signatures



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premises by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Legal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Legal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Real Estate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Real Estate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &

Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real

Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real

Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real

Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature

by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real

Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature by

Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,

Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Signature by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,

Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,

Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &

Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Signature by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,

Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital

Signature by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,

Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

