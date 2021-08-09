Global Digital OOH Market to Reach US$35.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital OOH Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798366/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transit segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Digital OOH market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Street Furniture Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



In the global Street Furniture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Digital OOH

Digital OOH: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

A Brief Overview of Trends Shaping the DOOH Market

Product Segment Analysis

Digital Billboards: Prominent Category

Digital Billboards Vs. Traditional Billboards

Transit Media Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Rising Demand for Street Furniture

Some Forms of Street Furniture

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Digital OOH Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Digital OOH Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Digital OOH Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Digital OOH: Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Global Outdoor Advertising Competitor Revenues in US$ Billion

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adams Outdoor Advertising (USA)

AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

APG|SGA SA (Switzerland)

Bell Media (Canada)

Broadsign International LLC (Canada)

Ayuda Media Systems (Canada)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daktronics, Inc. (USA)

Global (UK)

JCDecaux Group (France)

Lamar Advertising Company (USA)

oOh!media Limited (Australia)

Outfront Media, Inc. (USA)

Pattison Outdoor Advertising (Canada)

Primedia Outdoor (South Africa)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile

Environment for Digital OOH

A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

EXHIBIT 4: World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure

(in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally

Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave

EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 7: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption

Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next

Wave of Growth in DOOH

EXHIBIT 9: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 through 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by

Country/Region for the Year 2019

Airports: Niche Segment

Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH

EXHIBIT 11: World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million)

for the Years 2018 through 2025

Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based

Opportunities for Digital OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to

Digital OOH

AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH

Capabilities

Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising

Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software

Proliferate DOOH Domain

Issues & Challenges

Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment

Unconventional Pricing Models

Issues with Targeting & Attribution

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels

Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business

Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising

Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising:

A Challenge to Reckon With



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

