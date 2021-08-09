Five Reasons to Plan a Fall Visit to Casper, Wyoming

Casper, Wyoming, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cooler temperatures, fewer visitors and notable events like the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Casper, Wyoming is quickly becoming a must-visit location for autumn.

“September and October are some of the best times to visit Casper,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “The busy summer traffic drops off and visitors have even more of Wyoming to themselves.”

Located on The Road to Yellowstone, Casper sits at the base of Casper Mountain with the North Platte River running through town. And with a charming downtown, a lively culinary scene and easy access to outdoor recreation, here are five reasons to visit Casper this fall.

1. 50th anniversary of the Oregon Trail Game.

In 2021, the Oregon Trail Game is turning 50 years old and while the game brings nostalgia for many generations, today’s visitors can ride the real Oregon Trail on a horseback trail ride or wagon ride with Historic Trails West. Visitors can also stop by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center to learn about the Oregon, Mormon, California and Pony Express trails and the hundreds of thousands of pioneers who passed through on their journey to the West.

2. Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races.

More than 40 teams made up of the best riders from tribal nations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada will compete in the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds September 24 – 26, 2021. Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with riders making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. The event combines tradition, history and horsemanship and is a thrilling event for spectators.

3. The fishing.

While the North Platte River is fishable year-round due to consistent flows, fall may be one of the best seasons for fly-fishing. The North Platte River has various locations that are ideal for casting a line, including Grey Reef and the Miracle Mile. Plus, whether you’re a novice or an experienced fishermen, guides and outfitters can easily get you into sizeable fish. To fish for walleye, trout and carp, head to nearby Alvoca and Pathfinder reservoirs.

4. Kayak Fremont Canyon.

Perhaps one of the best-kept secrets in all of Wyoming, Fremont Canyon and its rose-colored cliffs are a must-do in autumn. The perfect way to see it—a kayak. Alcova Resort & Marina offers a pontoon shuttle to the mouth of the canyon and guests can paddle back. The slow-moving water is ideal for kayakers of all skill levels, with shuttles available through mid-September.

5. Fewer people.

Natrona County – where Casper, Wyoming is located – has 14.5 people per square mile, meaning there’s plenty of room to roam, explore, play and adventure. While many visitors come during the summer, a visit to Casper in autumn has ample space to breathe and with activities around every corner, you’ll be adventuring like a Wyoming local in no time.

