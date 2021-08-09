Eclipse Senior Living Launches New Video Series to Help Families Discuss Senior Living Options

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year of extraordinary challenges, Eclipse Senior Living is launching a new video series that highlights stories and the benefits of senior living communities told by actual residents and their families. In the series, titled “Why Senior Living,” the residents and their families, as well as the Eclipse Senior Living leadership team, share their experiences living, visiting (both virtually and in-person) and flourishing in senior communities before and during the pandemic.



The “Why Senior Living” series features short videos that tackle many of the issues that families and caregivers face every day — and in the COVID-19 crisis. The videos provide unscripted accounts about creating a new home in a senior living community and what residents and their families can expect. The topics covered in the series include:

Safety

Socialization

Independence

Peace of mind for adult children of residents

Levels of care

Value

Navigating the process as a caregiver



“There’s no doubt that this year has been tough and we are proud of how our communities and residents came together in the face of unimaginable circumstances,” said Jamison Gosselin, chief marketing officer of Eclipse Senior Living. “Ultimately, we wanted to create these videos to tell our story and how we support families and help them find the best possible care for an aging parent or loved one.”

The “Why Senior Living” series is live and available to view by visiting Elmcroft.com/whyseniorliving and Embarkseniorliving.com/whyseniorliving.