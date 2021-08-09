ROCA Production Films Announces World Premiere & Distribution of New Film La Cadena

Katy, Texas, United States, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world premiere of the Faith-based film La Cadena was held on Saturday July 31, 2021 at Fe y Poder Church with many people and industry professionals in attendance.



ROCA Production Films confirmed it had signed a worldwide distribution agreement for La Cadena, which was written and directed by Alfred Castillo, Jr. and Lamarcus Tinker. The film will soon be available for purchase on DVD and Blu-Ray on the company’s website.

La Cadena will be distributed globally by Burning Bulb Publishing, the film's production company disclosed. The film recently premiered on Amazon Prime.

"La Cadena represents the first Spanish-speaking film in our collection of faith-based films," said Gary Lee Vincent, founder of Burning Bulb Publishing, a multi-media publishing and distribution company in West Virginia. "I am very excited to work with Alfred Castillo, Jr. on his directorial debut and to reach many people with the film's message."

The drama follows Ricardo Perez (Alex Lopez), a devout and humble Christian man, whose faith is tested when faced with a choice of expressing his beliefs openly to the scorn of others or maintaining his silence in the face of opposition.

La Cadena also stars Sergio Cordon, Christian Carbuccia, Javier Frutos, and Victor Suarez. La Cadena is produced by Orlando Briones and Cristopher Rodriguez.

ROCA Production Films is a production company based in Katy, TX founded by actor, writer, producer and director Alfred Castillo, Jr. Its sole purpose is "to exalt the name of Jesus Christ and expand His Kingdom through film." The company is set to produce additional feature films soon.

The film has garnered positive reviews. "This movie reminds us that we all can be part of God's Kingdom, no matter who you are," said Lizza Lamb, Grammy-nominated artist, pastor and singer-songwriter

"The whole movie is a testament to bold faith," commented Darryl Moxie from The Dove Foundation. While Alex Montez, pastor, producer, artist and singer-songwriter, confirmed: "It was such a blessing to see a movie with a story of faith that we all need to experience."

ENDS

LA CADENA Official Trailer (Spanish Version):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sMidL8ljZw

LA CADENA Official Trailer (English Version):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-65_4CDFWzs



For more information:

Media Contacts: Alfred Castillo, Jr.

Company Name: ROCA Production Films

Phone: 713-930-1622

Email: alfred@rocaproductionfilms.com

Website: https://www.rocaproductionfilms.com

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/roca-production-films-announces-world-premiere-distribution-of-new-film-la-cadena-2.html

Attachments