Artisan Certified as Accoya® Approved Manufacturer; Launches TimberLife Line of Carbon Zero Wood Garage Doors

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Custom Doorworks, a Morgantown, PA-based crafter of finely detailed garage doors, has returned to its roots — literally. The company began as a specialist in high-end wood carriage house doors, but over the years expanded into a variety of similar styles made of vinyl and composite materials. Artisan is proud to debut a remarkable new line of wood doors branded TimberLife because they come with a 50-year limited warranty. TimberLife is made from specially processed Accoya wood. According to Artisan President Matt Courtney, “We have been trained and certified by developer Accsys as an ‘Accoya Approved Manufacturer,’ so we could not be more excited to bring exceptional benefits like a 50-year warranty to garage door installers and their customers, including homeowners, builders, and architects.”

Accoya wood is produced from sustainably-sourced, fast-growing wood and specially manufactured using Accsys’ proprietary patented acetylation process in its plant in the Netherlands. The result is a highly stable wood for exterior applications — one that has zero toxicity, provides dimensional stability, and delivers durability that exceeds even the best tropical hardwoods. Accoya is also 100% recyclable, accredited by the FSC, cradle to cradle gold certified, and the only construction material with C2C platinum certification.

Artisan warrants its TimberLife garage doors for 50 years against problems normally associated with wood doors, including rot, termites, and other forms of degradation.

The beauty of TimberLife is all the ways in which the doors can be customized. Single and double doors are available in planks or swing configurations and standard sizes from 8’ to 25’. Artisan offers a wide range of windows, lites, and hardware choices. In addition, TimberLife is available in a very wide range of finishes and paints, stains, and coatings. Artisan even offers TimberLife with shousugi ban charring finishes.

Artisan prides itself on being craftsmen vs. manufacturers of custom garage doors. The company is constantly assessing traditional methods of construction and devising ways to improve upon them. Artisan was the first company to use a full-face frame system, offers a true-divided window system that is 5x stronger than the competition, offers a proprietary pressure-laminating system, and pre-finishes every component of factory-finished garage doors before assembly and final finishing.

For more information on TimberLife garage doors made with carbon zero long life Accoya wood, contact: Artisan Doorworks, 975 Hemlock Road, Morgantown, PA 19543, 888-913-9170, artisandoorworks.com.

