Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR ) common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you suffered a loss on your James River investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/james-river-group-holdings-ltd/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.” According to Bloomberg, the Company announced that it was seeking to raise $175 million through public equity offering, which was priced at “the sector’s steepest discount ever.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.27, or 26%, to close at $34.23 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company’s true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

