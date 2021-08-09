National Seating & Mobility Announces S.A.F.E. Program Partnership with SYNERGY HomeCare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has launched a strategic partnership with SYNERGY® HomeCare as part of NSM’s “Solutions for Accessible & Functional Environments” (SAFE) program. The partnership pilot, the first involving any in-home care provider, begins this month in 40 SYNERGY HomeCare locations across five states. The partnership will expand nationally by year end.

The joint effort will allow SYNERGY HomeCare franchises to connect clients to mobility solutions that support safer aging at home and allow NSM to offer comprehensive in-home care resources when needed by their clients.

“NSM is devoted to helping our clients achieve independence and maintain safety in and around their homes,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “By partnering with SYNERGY HomeCare, we can make an even larger impact as we work together to offer solutions that increase safety, create more accessible and functional home environments, and provide our clients with the level of care and respect they deserve.”

Launched in September 2020, NSM’s SAFE program seeks to support organizations and health insurance payers in proactively preventing falls, now the leading cause of fatal injuries for adults over 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The partnership allows NSM’s more than 900 experienced professionals—ATPs, technicians and more—and SYNERGY HomeCare’s large team of in-home caregivers to tailor solutions that fit clients’ individual needs, such as home evaluations and mobility equipment or services, and home care after hospitalization, stroke rehabilitation and more.

“We are pleased to partner with NSM’s SAFE program,” said Charlie Young, SYNERGY HomeCare’s Chief Executive Officer. We can support NSM’s clients in need of home care assistance with activities of daily living and conversely, we can approach our clients’ needs holistically and provide them peace of mind, knowing their homes are safe and their independence is not in jeopardy. The continued growth of aging in place is allowing our franchisees to have ongoing discussions with their clients and loved ones about not only care needs but also how to make the home safer and more accessible. We look forward to this relationship with NSM creating greater opportunities and cross referrals at the local level.”

The NSM SAFE program includes an integrated clinical care team to provide turnkey solutions for clients from accessing risks in and around the home to installing needed equipment to create more accessible and functional environments. The exclusive provider of NSM360 Complete Mobility Solutions, NSM incorporates three focus areas to ensure independence and safety around the home: mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and maintenance and repair services. NSM’s in-home capabilities include ramps, lifts, bathroom safety and construction related to home and vehicle modifications.

SYNERGY HomeCare, the nation’s fastest growing homecare franchise, provides a wide array of services including personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are aging in place, physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery.

To learn more about the NSM SAFE program, visit nsm-seating.com/safe-program. More about SYNERGY HomeCare is available at SYNERGYHomecare.com.

About National Seating & Mobility

For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

About SYNERGY HomeCare

With over 15 years of brand equity, SYNERGY HomeCare is one of the largest franchisors of home care services with approximately 180 franchisees operating in nearly 380 territories nationwide. The company provides a range of services including non-medical personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. SYNERGY HomeCare helps their clients achieve the highest quality of life and independence attainable. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com.

