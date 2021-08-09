iCRYO is on a Mission to Give Hope to Kids In Need Around the World

Global health and wellness brand, iCRYO is partnering with Mission of Hope to help children globally.

Houston, Texas, United States, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 690 million people go to bed hungry every night around the world. Hunger is a critical factor that affects overall nutrition, can cause medical conditions, and even affect a child's education. Poor nutrition negatively affects kids learning capacity and physical development. It has been found that malnourished children are 20% less literate than children who received proper nutrition.

These reasons are why iCRYO has chosen to work with Mission of Hope to help kids in Haiti, Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean. In early June, Kyle Jones, the COO of iCRYO, went on a vision trip with the Mission of Hope team to meet some of the children iCRYO will be supporting. On this trip, Jones was able to experience everything that Mission of Hope stands for in person. While he was there, he was able to see the grand opening of a newly built Haiti Sports Complex. He visited many villages along with housing developments and churches that are currently being built.

"It's been a vision of mine to grow a company big enough to be able to make an impact in other parts of the world and simply have the opportunity to give back to those that are less fortunate. iCRYO has had amazing success over the last couple years, and we've been able to forge some amazing partnerships with movements such as the Mission of Hope does," said Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-Founder of iCRYO. "The iCRYO motto of Elevating Lifestyles falls right in line with what Mission of Hope is set out to do. They are currently set up with campuses in Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Key West; their goal is to support and empower these villages and communities through local church partnerships, education initiatives, and nutrition. The iCRYO family is proud to partner with Mission of Hope, and we look forward to a bright and bold future together making a difference in more ways than one."

With the vision to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of the people of Haiti, Mission of Hope was founded in 1998 by Brad and Vanessa Johnson. Mission of Hope has now grown from a small mission located on a barren piece of land in Haiti to a multi-country organization that focuses on partnering with local churches to help people in their communities see, feel, and hear the Gospel.

Brad Johnson, President of Mission of Hope, said, "It's an honor to see companies like iCRYO support the vision Mission of Hope has and help the people throughout the countries where we serve. The vision of Mission of Hope is to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. It's not a complicated vision, but it's a big one, and it can't be accomplished alone. Having the iCRYO team align in their desire to see transformation in communities throughout Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean is something we're excited about, and we can't wait to see what God does through this partnership."

To learn more about Mission of Hope visit here.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

