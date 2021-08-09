Experience a Weekend Getaway of Arts & Culture in The Palm Beaches

Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no better place to go than The Palm Beaches for a long weekend away. Whether you are within driving distance or a short plane ride away, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its area institutions provide an exciting lineup of weekend activities, from museums and galleries to nature excursions, and more.

There is truly something for everyone to enjoy, regardless if you are taking a trip with the kids, looking for a solo weekend or a romantic getaway.

Below is an overview of upcoming weekend programming, curated by the Cultural Council, available in The Palm Beaches. To see more upcoming events and experiences, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): Starting Labor Day Weekend, guests who visit on Sundays will be treated to live music performed on historic instruments original to Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s opulent 1902 Beaux-Arts estate in Palm Beach. The performances will feature popular music including secular and spiritual pieces that were published or composed during America’s Gilded Age. Free with general admission.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Juno Beach): The Sunrise Nest Excavation program is a unique opportunity where a permitted staff member will lead guests down onto Juno, Jupiter or Tequesta beaches to discuss the nesting and hatching processes of sea turtles. Cost: $18/non-members; $16/members; Ages: 8+; Time: August 1 - September 4, Daily at 7 a.m. The Hatchling Release program allows visitors to learn about sea turtles and the nesting and hatching process. Cost: $22/non-members; $20/members; Ages: 10+; Time: Daily in August at 8 p.m.

MacArthur Beach State Park (North Palm Beach): Experience the beauty and abundant nature of Florida via a standup paddle board (SUP) guided by a certified, licensed, and insured guide. 1 hour guided nature tour: $50/person—includes on-land and on-water lessons Private SUP lessons and private guided tour $75/person Rates: 1-hour SUP rental: $20, 2-hour SUP rental: $30, Half-day (4-hour) SUP rental: $40, Full-day SUP rental: $60



To reserve your spot, visit here or call (561) 596-3535.

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival (Royal Palm Beach): From August 19-22 and August 26-29 at 7 p.m. each night, enjoy a free, professional Shakespeare production in Commons Park, Village of Royal Palm Beach. Bring a beach chair, blanket, picnic basket, or enjoy food trucks while viewing Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): On August 27 from 6-9 p.m., enjoy a Night at the Museum with this month's theme: “Jaws, Paws, and Claws!” for animal-lovers.

Taras Oceanographic Foundation (Palm Beach, Jupiter): Fall dolphin tour specials for private tours with flat rates of $475 for groups of up to six individuals, and $675 for groups of up to ten. Palm Beach and Jupiter dolphin tours are wind-in-your-hair-style adventures following wild dolphins along Palm Beach County shores. Visit here for details on current schedules and availability.

