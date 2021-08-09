NFL Veteran Shaun King Joins VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network announced today that Shaun King, former NFL quarterback and member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII championship team, has joined as co-host of The Night Cap . King will join co-host Tim Murray to cover sports betting markets around the country each weeknight from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.



“Shaun is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to add his unique perspective as a player to our sports betting content as we continue to expand VSiN’s programming and reach,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “His experience as an NFL quarterback coupled with the skills he honed as a former ESPN and NBC Sports analyst will be an incredibly valuable addition to our evening lineup.”

King played six seasons in the NFL, including five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Arizona Cardinals. He was considered among the first true dual-threat quarterbacks in NCAA football during a standout career at Tulane before being selected by Tampa Bay in the 2nd round (50th overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft. He also was a member of the Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Buccaneers.

Following his tenure in the NFL, King began a career in sports media. From 2007-2010 he served as an ESPN studio analyst for NFL and NCAA football appearing on First Take, NFL Live and ESPNews. He was also ESPN's lead analyst for Arena Football League coverage and worked as a game analyst for Bright House Sports Network in the Bay Area. King has served as an NFL analyst for NBC Sports Network, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports Net and Versus and co-hosted the King David Radio Show on 1010 AM in Tampa.

“My passion has always been connecting with and informing sports fans and no one does that better than VSiN when it comes to sports betting,” said King. “I’m so excited to join a team on the forefront of what’s happening in sports betting and use this impressive platform to help give fans the news and insights they need to decide when to have a little skin in the game and when to stick to just a rooting interest in the teams they love.”

VSiN’s sports betting content delivers the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across the NFL, NCAA, NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA, and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

Media Contact:

Michelle Musburger

VSiN

michelle@vsin.com

773.230.0629