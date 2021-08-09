Electronic Films Market Size to Grow Substantially at 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Films Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electronic Films Market Information by Material, Films Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is slated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028.

Top Growth Boosters:

Electronic films industry is likely to perform tremendously well in the years to follow, largely due to their escalating use in a variety of electronic display applications backed by their impressive properties including high chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, high-temperature tolerance, conductivity, optical transparency, moisture resistance, UV & weather resistance, low surface energy, low dielectric constant, high insulation, to name a few. The electronic film technology is witnessing extensive demand in the consumer electronics industry, with major applications in tablets, and smart phones. The emerging digitalization trend in developing nations is also anticipated to spur the market growth in the following years.

Over the years, LCDs have been experiencing rampant demand in commercial as well as residential sectors. Large screen size LCDs boast of bigger surface area, which uses a large number of electronic films. Digital signage makes use of technologies like LED and LCD in public spaces, retail stores, stadiums, restaurants, and hotels. Digital signage, in turn, has been noting significant demand due to the thriving retail sector.

Furthermore, display technology have been subjected to a number of changes, which has fostered the consumption of OLED/organic light emitting diode, QDLED/quantum dot light emitting diode, and EPD/electronic paper display technologies. These technical disruptions and the subsequent rise in product demand are bound to create favorable avenues for the global market in the coming years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6984

Competitive Landscape:

The well-known vendors active in the industry are:

The Chemours Company (US)

3M (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

DuPont (US)

Coveris (US)

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Gunze (Japan)

The electronic films industry is intensely competitive with many companies boasting of large-scale production facilities while there are several vendors trying to gain entry. Partnerships, new launches, acquisition, and mergers are the prime strategies that vendors adopt to elevate their rankings. For instance, in April 2021, DuPont Interconnect Solutions, part of DuPont Electronics & Imaging, announced the outcome of its latest study that proved that Kapton ECRC polyimide film offers almost eight-fold enhancement compared to traditional polyimide films for insulation of conductors present in traction motors in the e-mobility market. The Kapton product is an integral part of the latest series of corona-resistant wire insulation designed by DuPont.

Market Restraints:

Massive manufacturing costs related to indium tin oxide films could be a significant challenge for the major manufacturers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Electronic Films: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-films-market-6984

COVID 19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed a number of challenges to the electronic films industry, as cases continue to rise. Financial losses faced by different industries like construction, healthcare, packaging and more also restrain the market growth.

However, with the steady expansion of the e-commerce industry and the steady demand for smart phones and various other consumer electronic products, the electronic films market should get some respite in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

Materials considered in the report are ITO, metal mesh, polymer, and others. Polymer material is touted to capture the highest position in the electronic films industry as these materials find widespread use in numerous applications including semiconductors, PCBs, and electronic display. Polymer materials will note further demand in the years to come, owing to the upcoming 5G technology and the escalating usage of PCBs in automotive electronics

Various film types covered in the market study are ETFE, PET, PTFE, PFA, copper films, TCFs, and more.

Major applications of electronic films are semiconductors, PCBs, electronic display, and others. Electronic display is on track to be the leading segment in the next couple of years, thanks to the incredible surge in the use of large screen LCDs across residential as well as commercial sectors.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6984

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market has emerged as the leader over the years and is expected to capture the highest growth rate between 2020 and 2027. The electronic films market size in the region is enhanced by the rapid expansion of the consumer electronics sector paired with the soaring demand for brown and white goods across several emerging countries. China, and then India, is one of the biggest consumers of electronic films market in the region, on account of the booming population as well as the drastic rise in consumers’ disposable incomes.

The second position is held by North America, as the demand for advanced electronic adhesives continues to surge in the telecommunication and electronics industry. Moreover, the stunning rise in electronics exports across Canada and the US should also bolster the market size in the region. Additionally, most of the players are focused on expanding their production capacity to accommodate the rapidly growing demand, further contributing to the business growth in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6984

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.