Kinesio® Announces the Release of Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult

Kinesio Tape is announcing a new focus on Medical Taping for the Mature Adult, though Kinesio and Dr. Kenzo Kase® have been treating this population for more than 40 years.

In his new book, Dr. Kase provides easily relatable scenarios that affect the mature adult community on a daily basis. He draws upon his own experiences in an insightful and interesting way that allows readers to see a glimpse into the mind of the inventor. Kinesio Medical Taping (KMT) techniques were developed in a clinical environment and aim to improve patient outcomes in palliative care while offering visual aides to guide you every step of the way.

This book outlines ways to help provide care for mature adult patients while using a specifically formulated tape that is designed to be gentle but still effective in treating common conditions that the mature adult often faces such as osteoarthritis and diabetic neuropathy. Kinesio Tex Light Touch+ is the only tape of its kind on the market that is specifically formulated to be gentler on the skin while achieving phenomenal results. Dr. Kase’s expertise and over 40 years of valuable experience combined with this specially formulated line of tape is the perfect recipe for maximum impact.

Kinesio Tape is designed and manufactured in the USA, and proudly serves more than 100 countries globally. With the introduction of Kinesio Medical Taping for the Mature Adult, Dr. Kase’s vision to Tape with Wisdom has taken yet another form. With Dr. Kase’s expertise and his many full years of experience traveling the globe and teaching the method, he has already impacted the lives of thousands of people. Kinesio Medical Taping for the Mature Adult will only add to that impact and encourage the mature adult to continue living a healthy, happy, and active lifestyle.

About Kinesio Holding Corporation: Kinesio Holding Corporation is a U.S. based manufacturer of unique therapeutic tapes that are sold all over the world. The Kinesio Taping® Method is designed to facilitate the body’s natural healing process while allowing support and stability to muscles and joints without restricting the body’s range of motion.

