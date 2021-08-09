Proactive news headlines including Willow Biosciences, Cardiol Therapeutics, Karora Resources, PsyBio Therapeutics, and Gevo

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Willow Biosciences ends 2Q with C$40.7M in cash to support full commercialization of proprietary high-purity CBG in 2022

Cardiol Therapeutics receives final approval to list its common shares on NASDAQ from August 10, 2021

Sanatana says scout drilling reveals continuous gold-bearing structure at North Shaft Prospect in Ontario

Karora Resources reports record 2Q gold production, remains on target to meet 2021 guidance

Canada Silver Cobalt Works announces continued expansion at Castle East with three new, high-grade intersections

Gatling Exploration reveals high-grade gold intercepts of up to 25.3 g/t at the Bear deposit on the Larder project

Noble Capital slaps Outperform rating on PsyBio Therapeutics as it initiates coverage with a $2 price target

Playgon Games says an additional seven operators are now live and offering its proprietary Vegas Lounge live dealer platform

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals flush with $85.8M in 2Q to fund pivotal trials of its flagship Zygel CBD gel

Vendetta Mining inks option deal to buy the Killer Bore zinc concession in Australia

Hannan Metals says testing at the San Martin joint-venture project continues to extend mineralization

Else Nutrition set to launch online plant-based toddler product sales on Kroger grocery platforms by 4Q

Thor Explorations identifies connecting “Bridge” mineralization at the Douta project

Gevo says it will sell renewable natural gas to BP

Zoglo's Incredible Food says it will be listing 12 plant-based food products from its new Incredible product line in 130 Metro supermarket locations across Ontario

Dalrada says subsidiary in JV partnership to form Pala Diagnostics to address ongoing demand for coronavirus testing

Aurania Resources says Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso issues government action plan to stimulate responsible mining

Bragg Gaming Group says ORYX Gaming granted a license to supply its exclusive content via its proprietary remote games server to operators in Greece

Logiq closes public offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$4.0 million (C$5.0 million) before expenses

Xigem Technologies closes acquisition of peer-to-peer payment app FOOi

Mirasol Resources releases positive results from recently completed drill program at Sascha Marcelina project

Stuhini Exploration announces the appointment of Dr Stewart A. Jackson to the company's Advisory Board

Power REIT sees its 2Q net income per share surge 95% on accretive acquisitions

CO2 GRO announces commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer

TRACON says ENVASARC trial to proceed as planned after second Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation

