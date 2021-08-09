FibroGen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

• Roxadustat net product revenue in China of $13.4 million, on a US GAAP basis.

• Total roxadustat net sales in China of $52.8 million1 by FibroGen and the distribution entity jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca

• Roxadustat Receives Positive Opinion from the CHMP of EMA for Patients with Anemia of CKD

• Roxadustat Receives Negative Vote from FDA Advisory Committee for Patients with Anemia of CKD

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provided an update on the Company’s recent developments.

“We continue to be energized by the performance of roxadustat in China, where we are seeing impressive adoption of roxadustat in a rapidly expanding anemia of CKD market. In addition, the positive CHMP opinion in Europe brings roxadustat one step closer to patients in this important region,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “We look forward to the European Commission decision following the positive CHMP opinion. On the other hand, we are disappointed with the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee negative vote, and we will continue to work with our partner AstraZeneca and the FDA on a path forward.”

Recent Key Events and Other Developments

Regulatory:

  • In June, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion relating to the use of roxadustat for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A European Commission decision is expected in August 2021.
  • In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to recommend not approving roxadustat for the treatment of anemia due to CKD. An FDA action on the new drug application is expected in the near future.

_____________________________

1 Total roxadustat net sales in China includes sales made by the distribution entity as well as FibroGen China’s direct sales, each to its own distributors. The distribution entity jointly owned by AstraZeneca and FibroGen is not consolidated into FibroGen’s financial statements.

Clinical:

China:

  • Roxadustat net product revenue in China of $13.4 million, on a US GAAP basis, including revenue generated from our sales to the distribution entity and FibroGen China’s direct sales, compared to $15.4 million last quarter.
  • Total roxadustat net sales in China of $52.8 million by FibroGen and the distribution entity jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca, compared to $43.5 million last quarter.
  • Hospital listings at the end of the second quarter represented approximately 81% of the CKD anemia market opportunity in China versus 74% last quarter.

Clinical Presentations / Publications:

  • FibroGen and its partners presented three roxadustat oral presentations and ten mini-oral presentations at the recent 58th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Virtual Congress.
  • Two additional roxadustat Phase 3 manuscripts on the treatment of anemia of CKD were published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, bringing the total to 7:
  • FibroGen presented one oral presentation and one poster presentation of two-year data from a Phase 2 trial of pamrevlumab in non-ambulatory DMD patients at the recent Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Annual Conference.

Upcoming Data Milestones:

  • Data from the Phase 2 WHITNEY study of roxadustat in chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) expected 3Q 2021 versus prior 2H 2021.
  • Topline data from the Phase 3 MATTERHORN study of roxadustat in anemia of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) now expected 2H 2022 / 1H 2023 versus prior 1H 2022.
  • Interim analysis of event free survival for potential accelerated approval of Phase 3 LAPIS study of pamrevlumab in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) will be completed in 2H 2022.
  • Topline data from the Phase 3 LELANTOS-1 study of pamrevlumab in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) now expected 1H 2023 versus prior 2H 2022.
  • Topline data from the Phase 3 ZEPHYRUS-1 study of pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) expected mid-2023.

Corporate

  • Appointed John Hunter, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.
  • FibroGen and HiFiBiO announced partnership to advance next-generation therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. FibroGen exclusively licensed HiFiBiO’s Galectin-9 program, and obtained an exclusive option to their CXCR5 and CCR8 programs.
  • Eluminex Biosciences exclusively licensed worldwide rights to develop and commercialize FibroGen’s investigational biosynthetic cornea program and the underlying recombinant human collagen Type III technology.
  • The Company has completed its internal review of the events leading to our April 6, 2021 disclosures in which we clarified that certain cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.

Financial:

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.4 million, as compared to $42.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The current quarter revenue includes $13.4 million net product revenue for roxadustat sales in China, and $19.6 million in development revenue. The current quarter also includes $(8.6) million drug product revenue as a result of the recent unfavorable CRDAC vote.
  • Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2021 included a one-time charge of $25 million related to our partnership with HiFiBio, and an increase of approximately $20 million driven primarily by pamrevlumab development expenses compared to one year ago.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $134.0 million, or $1.45 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $85.3 million, or $0.95 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

About Roxadustat
Roxadustat, an oral medicine, is the first in a new class of medicines, HIF-PH inhibitors, that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin; improved iron absorption and mobilization; and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile, and South Korea for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). In Europe, the Marketing Authorisation Application is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the U.S., the New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently in review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, other markets in the Americas, in Australia/New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

About Pamrevlumab
Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), an important biological mediator in fibrotic and proliferative disorders. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of our product candidates, our clinical programs and regulatory events, and those of our partners. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

 June 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)  (1) 
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$353,361  $678,393  
Short-term investments 153,851   8,144  
Accounts receivable, net 24,266   41,883  
Inventory 24,530   16,530  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,458   10,160  
Total current assets 564,466   755,110  
        
Restricted time deposits 2,072   2,072  
Long-term investments 105,758   244  
Property and equipment, net 30,670   33,647  
Finance lease right-of-use assets 861   29,606  
Equity method investment in unconsolidated variable interest entity 3,083   2,728  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,091   2,043  
Other assets 4,617   1,390  
Total assets$808,618  $826,840  
        
Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$48,988  $24,789  
Accrued and other liabilities 147,801   118,333  
Deferred revenue 25,234   6,547  
Finance lease liabilities, current 23   12,330  
Operating lease liabilities, current 10,718   1,188  
Total current liabilities 232,764   163,187  
        
Product development obligations 18,277   18,697  
Deferred revenue, net of current 152,865   138,474  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 6   25,391  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 94,196   853  
Other long-term liabilities 30,659   38,789  
Total liabilities 528,767   385,391  
        
Total stockholders’ equity 260,580   422,178  
Non-controlling interests 19,271   19,271  
Total equity 279,851   441,449  
Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests$808,618  $826,840  

(1)   The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2020 are derived from audited financial statements.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
 (Unaudited) 
Revenue:               
License revenue$  $  $  $ 
Development and other revenue 19,641   18,957   34,228   38,402 
Product revenue, net 13,371   15,693   28,733   20,648 
Drug product revenue (8,648)  8,238   (168)  8,238 
Total revenue 24,364   42,888   62,793   67,288 
Operating costs and expenses:               
Cost of goods sold 3,078   3,076   6,479   4,047 
Research and development 122,567   61,414   197,243   116,315 
Selling, general and administrative 32,554   63,535   63,334   113,138 
Total operating costs and expenses 158,199   128,025   267,056   233,500 
Loss from operations (133,835)  (85,137)  (204,263)  (166,212)
Interest and other, net:               
Interest expense (355)  (651)  (856)  (1,284)
Interest income and other income (expenses), net (363)  644   (817)  3,810 
Total interest and other, net (718)  (7)  (1,673)  2,526 
Loss before income taxes (134,553)  (85,144)  (205,936)  (163,686)
Provision for income taxes (3)  169   130   (25)
Investment income in unconsolidated variable interest entity 562      323    
Net loss$(133,988) $(85,313) $(206,066) $(163,661)
                
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(1.45) $(0.95) $(2.24) $(1.84)
                
Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share - basic and diluted 92,276   89,451   91,983   88,835 

