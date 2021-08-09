AppFolio, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate market, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



AppFolio's operating results for the second quarter of 2021 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2021, as well as its more detailed second quarter 2021 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of August 9, 2021, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2021 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $350 million to $355 million.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, August 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2995293. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 2995293. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the Company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts," “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except par values) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,610 $ 140,263 Investment securities—current 102,978 28,256 Accounts receivable, net 14,973 10,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,306 20,777 Total current assets 189,867 199,353 Investment securities—noncurrent 11,541 6,770 Property and equipment, net 27,324 26,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,983 30,561 Capitalized software development costs, net 39,225 35,459 Goodwill 56,147 56,147 Intangible assets, net 14,017 16,357 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent 12,774 12,181 Other long-term assets 7,194 6,213 Total assets $ 399,072 $ 389,480 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,411 $ 1,040 Accrued employee expenses—current 27,504 18,888 Accrued expenses 11,403 14,069 Deferred revenue 3,205 2,262 Income tax payable 66 9,095 Other current liabilities 4,196 4,451 Total current liabilities 48,785 49,805 Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent 968 — Operating lease liabilities 53,936 40,146 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent 8,116 13,609 Total liabilities 111,805 103,560 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 19,408 and 19,148 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 18,989 and 18,729 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 15,621 and 15,659 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 160,160 161,247 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10 ) 56 Treasury stock, at cost, 419 shares of Class A common stock as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (25,756 ) (25,756 ) Retained earnings 152,869 150,369 Total stockholders’ equity 287,267 285,920 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 399,072 $ 389,480





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 89,040 $ 81,043 $ 167,961 $ 153,538 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 32,819 27,411 66,117 56,372 Sales and marketing 17,714 13,717 33,893 28,223 Research and product development 15,506 12,128 29,889 23,340 General and administrative 14,206 14,785 27,567 23,357 Depreciation and amortization 7,649 6,657 15,018 13,071 Total costs and operating expenses 87,894 74,698 172,484 144,363 Income (loss) from operations 1,146 6,345 (4,523 ) 9,175 Other income (loss), net 496 (10 ) 1,058 12 Interest income (expense), net 55 (562 ) 108 (1,056 ) Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes 1,697 5,773 (3,357 ) 8,131 Benefit from income taxes (324 ) (13,484 ) (5,857 ) (13,109 ) Net income $ 2,021 $ 19,257 $ 2,500 $ 21,240 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.56 $ 0.07 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.54 $ 0.07 $ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,548 34,254 34,479 34,214 Diluted 35,674 35,614 35,697 35,647





Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 463 $ 520 $ 934 $ 646 Sales and marketing 447 477 849 702 Research and product development 1,214 580 2,071 874 General and administrative 1,090 1,176 2,136 1,490 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,214 $ 2,753 $ 5,990 $ 3,712



